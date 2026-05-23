Gaetano Pio Oristanio Injury: Stays on the shelf

Oristanio (knee) "won't be an option Sunday," coach Carlos Cuesta communicated.

Oristanio will sit out the third game in a row, ending the season on the mend. He struggled to get consistent minutes in the second half of the campaign, finishing up with just one goal in 20 appearances (eight starts) and having notched 24 shots (four on target), 10 key passes and 16 crosses (four accurate) while on loan from Venezia, which got promoted back to Serie A.