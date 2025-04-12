Gaetano Pio Oristanio News: Continues cold stretch against Monza
Oristanio drew two fouls and registered one shot (zero on goal), one tackle (one won) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Monza.
Oristanio returned to the XI after making way for John Yeboah in the previous match but didn't exploit his increased minutes. He hasn't contributed to a goal in months at this point. He has tallied six shots (zero on target), two crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (both won) in the last five rounds (three starts).
