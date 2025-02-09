Fantasy Soccer
Gaetano Pio Oristanio headshot

Gaetano Pio Oristanio News: Draws four fouls versus Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Oristanio registered two crosses (zero accurate), one clearance and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Roma.

Oristanio was used as a sub for the second time in the past month and didn't pick up many stats despite being fairly slippery. He might be managing an injury, and his competitor John Yeboah hasn't been particularly brilliant. He has logged three shots (zero on target), four key passes, seven crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (zero won) in the last five rounds.

