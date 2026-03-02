Gaetano Pio Oristanio News: Nets in draw
Oristanio scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 1-1 draw against Cagliari.
Oristanio scored once during Friday's clash, making the most of his only shot on goal to find the back of the net. It was a solid performance, though his volume was disappointing in a match that Parma had a few chances in. Oristanio will need to continue being efficient if he wants to stay on the scoresheet moving forward.
