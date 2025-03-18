Gaetano Pio Oristanio News: Takes two shots against Napoli

Oristanio (illness) had two shots (zero on target) and one tackle (one won) and drew three fouls in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Napoli.

Oristanio didn't start since he wasn't 100 percent but came off the bench early since Mirko Maric got hurt. He moved around a lot but wasn't particularly effective. He hasn't contributed to a goal in 12 matches. He has logged five shots (two on target), one key pass, four crosses (one accurate) and three tackles (all won) in the last five rounds.