Gaetano Pio Oristanio News: Underwhelming against Bologna

Oristanio drew one foul and had one cross (zero accurate) and nine touches in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Bologna.

Oristanio was often left stranded like his partner Daniel Fila and didn't get anything going against a quality opponent. He hasn't made his presence felt in months at this point, although his minutes have remained steady. His main competitor John Yeboah has been a little more dynamic but also quite wasteful. He has recorded four shots (one on target), one chance created, four crosses (one accurate) and three tackles (all won) in the last five bouts.