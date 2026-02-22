Gage Guerra News: Assists in Saturday's win

Guerra assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win against Columbus Crew.

Guerra started the 2026 season on a high note, assisting Felipe Mora's goal in the 14th minute to tie the match at 1-1. It was the only chance he created in the match, and he also recorded one off target shot. He was subbed off in the 74th minute for Ariel Lassiter.