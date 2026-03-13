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Garrison Tubbs News: Loaned to Orange County

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 1:18pm

Tubbs has been loaned to USL side Orange County SC from D.C. United through the end of the 2026 MLS season, his parent club announced Friday.

Tubbs made a limited impact over eight league appearances (seven starts) during the previous season, and he was eventually loaned to Loudon United. He'll now stay in the USL but will try to show his defensive skills with a new team for the remainder of the year.

Garrison Tubbs
 Free Agent
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