Gaston Brugman headshot

Gaston Brugman Injury: Out for season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Brugman (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match against the Revolution due to injury, according to manager BJ Callaghan, per Ben Wright of Backheeled.

Burgman will not recover in time for the season opener, with the midfielder set to miss out due to his undisclosed issues. Luckily for the club, this isn't a major loss, as he only started in 13 of his 27 appearances last campaign and served in more of a rotational role. He will hope the issues are only minor and he can return soon with the season coming at them thick and fast.

