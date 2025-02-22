Gaston Brugman Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Brugman (thigh) is out for Saturday's season opener against New England, according to the MLS injury report.

Brugman is dealing with a thigh injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He started only one game during the pre-season and is behind in his recovery compared to other injured players, suggesting he could miss additional games before making his return. Once fully fit, he should compete for a starting role in central midfield.