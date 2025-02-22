Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gaston Brugman headshot

Gaston Brugman Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Brugman (thigh) is out for Saturday's season opener against New England, according to the MLS injury report.

Brugman is dealing with a thigh injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He started only one game during the pre-season and is behind in his recovery compared to other injured players, suggesting he could miss additional games before making his return. Once fully fit, he should compete for a starting role in central midfield.

Gaston Brugman
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now