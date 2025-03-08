Gaston Brugman News: On bench versus Timbers
Brugman (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's game versus Portland Timbers.
Brugman could see his first minutes of the season after resuming training in late February. The midfielder delivered an assist and took four corner kicks the last time he played for Los Angeles Galaxy before his move to Nashville. He'll be an option to replace either Patrick Yazbek or Alex Muyl in the central zone.
