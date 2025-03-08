Fantasy Soccer
Gaston Brugman News: On bench versus Timbers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Brugman (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's game versus Portland Timbers.

Brugman could see his first minutes of the season after resuming training in late February. The midfielder delivered an assist and took four corner kicks the last time he played for Los Angeles Galaxy before his move to Nashville. He'll be an option to replace either Patrick Yazbek or Alex Muyl in the central zone.

