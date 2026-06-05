Gatito Fernández News: Likely to start between posts

Fernandez is expected to start between the posts for Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goalkeeper role will be one of the toughest decisions for manager Gustavo Alfaro ahead of the WC opener against the USMNT on Friday, June 12. Fernandez has proven to be a reliable option between the posts, but Orlando Gill also has an outside chance of starting. The final friendly matches will give a clearer pciture of who will get the nod, but it wouldn't be surprising if it's Fernandez over Gill.