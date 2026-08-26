Gauthier Gallon News: Joins Le Havre as free agent

Gallon has joined Le Havre as a free agent on a one-year deal, the club announced.

Gallon brings extensive Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 experience, with 62 top-flight appearances and 147 in the second division across stops at Nimes, Orleans, Troyes, and Stade Rennais, plus a recent six-month spell at Belgium's Dender. He was named Ligue 2's best goalkeeper and won the title with Troyes in 2021. At 33, he arrives as a backup option behind Lionel Mpasi, adding experienced depth and competition in Le Havre's goalkeeping room.