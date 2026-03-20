Gauthier Hein Injury: Battling illness

Hein is questionable for Sunday's match against Rennes due to an illness, according to manager Benoit Tavenot. "Gauthier, who is coming from a good match against Toulouse, is ill and is therefore uncertain for this trip."

Hein has been battling an illness this week that will take until the last moment to see if he is fit, facing a late fitness test. This is something to monitor for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit, one of their normals in the midfield. He will likely start if an option, although Alpha Toure and Believe Munongo are possible replacements if Hein is left out or on the bench.