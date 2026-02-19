Gauthier Hein Injury: Late call Saturday

Hein (ankle) is a late call for Saturday's clash against PSG, coach Benoit Tavenot said in the press conference.

Hein is battling an ankle injury and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's showdown against PSG. The creative midfielder is expected to be evaluated after the final training session to determine whether he can crack the matchday squad. If he's ruled out, Lucas Michal is in line to take on an expanded role up front and see a bump in responsibility in the attacking unit.