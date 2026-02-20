Gauthier Hein Injury: Not in squad for PSG trip

Hein (ankle) has been excluded from the traveling squad for Saturday's match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Hein will have to wait at least another week to make his return from an injury he suffered in recent days, with Lucas Michal likely to fill in for him. The central man was very active over the last few months, leading his side with six goals and four assists over the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season. Thus, his absence could significantly hurt their attacking power while leaving them without their primary set-piece taker.