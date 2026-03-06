Gauthier Hein Injury: Operational again

Hein (ankle) is an option for Sunday's match against Lens, according to manager Benoit Tavenot. "Gauthier is operational."

Hein is back with his team after two games out due to an ankle issue, with the midfielder earning a spot back in the team sheet. Luckily for the club, they do regain a starter in the midfield, a major addition as they gain back a player with six goals and four assists. He should eye a starting role immediately, starting in all but two games, he has been an option for this season.