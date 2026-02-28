Gauthier Hein Injury: Out Sunday

Hein (ankle) is not in the match squad for Sunday's game versus Brest.

Hein will miss another match due to the injury he has been dealing with for a couple of weeks. The midfielder was a frequent starter prior to this issue, scoring six goals and four assists during the current league season. Both Lucas Michal and Alpha Toure could continue to play major roles, and Heorhii Tsitaishvili might benefit from set pieces while Hein is absent.