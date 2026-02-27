Gauthier Hein headshot

Gauthier Hein Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Hein (ankle) is questionable to play against Brest on Sunday, manager Benoit Tavenot revealed during Friday's pre-match press conference.

Hein is questionable after picking up a knock in training Wednesday, but he had already been dealing with an ankle problem in recent weeks. The midfielder has been a regular starter for Metz but has been part of the XI in just one of his last three appearances.

Gauthier Hein
Metz
