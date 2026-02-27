Gauthier Hein Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Hein (ankle) is questionable to play against Brest on Sunday, manager Benoit Tavenot revealed during Friday's pre-match press conference.
Hein is questionable after picking up a knock in training Wednesday, but he had already been dealing with an ankle problem in recent weeks. The midfielder has been a regular starter for Metz but has been part of the XI in just one of his last three appearances.
