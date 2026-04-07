Gauthier Hein News: Active display in draw

Hein had four shots (one on target), created four chances and sent in 10 crosses (three accurate) during Sunday's scoreless draw against Nantes.

Hein returned to the team after missing the previous game due to an illness and picked up from where he left off as he once again was his team's biggest source of playmaking while also leading them in shots attempted. With 10 chances created over his last two starts and crossing numbers that guarantee a nice fantasy floor, the midfielder can be an even better asset if he starts scoring and assisting again, something he hasn't done over the last two months.