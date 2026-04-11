Gauthier Hein News: Assists consolation goal

Hein assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus Marseille.

Hein produced Metz's most dangerous moment just before halftime, ripping a powerful strike from the top of the box that smashed off Geronimo Rulli's left post and served as a major warning to Marseille with the score still 1-0. He then set up Heorhii Tsitaishvili's 49th minute consolation goal with a quick dish after picking Timothy Weah's pocket, finishing with one assist, two shots and two chances created in a strong all-around showing despite the loss for the Grenats. Hein now sits on six goals and five assists across 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season and continues to stand out as the lone bright spot in what has been a disastrous campaign for les Messins heading into the final five matchdays.