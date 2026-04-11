Gauthier Hein headshot

Gauthier Hein News: Assists consolation goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hein assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus Marseille.

Hein produced Metz's most dangerous moment just before halftime, ripping a powerful strike from the top of the box that smashed off Geronimo Rulli's left post and served as a major warning to Marseille with the score still 1-0. He then set up Heorhii Tsitaishvili's 49th minute consolation goal with a quick dish after picking Timothy Weah's pocket, finishing with one assist, two shots and two chances created in a strong all-around showing despite the loss for the Grenats. Hein now sits on six goals and five assists across 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season and continues to stand out as the lone bright spot in what has been a disastrous campaign for les Messins heading into the final five matchdays.

Gauthier Hein
Metz
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