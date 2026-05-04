Gauthier Hein headshot

Gauthier Hein News: Assists with cross

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Hein assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), 13 crosses (six accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Monaco.

Hein's in-swinging cross from a dead ball opportunity Saturday setup the fixture's opening goal in Metz's 2-1 home loss to Monaco. Across his 90 minutes of play, the attacker created a team-high five chances from a team-high 13 cross attempts (six accurate) and four corners. Hein has played the full 90 minutes in each of his last six Ligue 1 appearances (six starts).

Gauthier Hein
Metz
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