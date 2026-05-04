Gauthier Hein News: Assists with cross

Hein assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), 13 crosses (six accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Monaco.

Hein's in-swinging cross from a dead ball opportunity Saturday setup the fixture's opening goal in Metz's 2-1 home loss to Monaco. Across his 90 minutes of play, the attacker created a team-high five chances from a team-high 13 cross attempts (six accurate) and four corners. Hein has played the full 90 minutes in each of his last six Ligue 1 appearances (six starts).