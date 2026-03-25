Gauthier Hein News: Cleared for friendly
Hein (illness) has been cleared to play and makes the squad list for Wednesday's friendly clash against RFC Seraing, according to the club.
Hein sat out one match against Rennes due to illness but has since recovered and will use the international break to build his fitness back up. He should get some minutes in Wednesday's friendly clash against RFC Seraing before returning to his regular starter role once competitive action resumes.
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