Gauthier Hein News: Four shots in draw

Hein generated one shot (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Nice.

Hein ended the season in excellent individual form, recording eight goals and seven assists in 29 matches. Despite a difficult campaign for Metz, he consistently stood out as one of the team's brightest attacking players, finishing with 44 shots and 58 chances created. After helping Metz earn promotion from Ligue 2 and then proving himself at the Ligue 1 level this season, there is a strong possibility he could leave the club following their relegation, with a move likely appealing as he looks to continue playing at the top level.