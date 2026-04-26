Gauthier Hein News: Logs brace and assist
Hein scored two goals and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Sunday's 4-4 draw against Le Havre.
Hein put in two goals for Metz on Sunday and added an assist, though the contest ended up resulting in just one point for the side. The midfielder should keep rolling against a Monaco, a team which is fighting for a Europe spot next year but has allowed 47 goals in domestic play.
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