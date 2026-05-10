Gauthier Hein News: Nine crosses, six corners

Hein recorded two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 4-0 loss against Lorient.

Hein has logged more than eight crosses three times across his last six appearances. That number of crosses also marks his highest in the aforementioned games. Whether or not Hein gets another goal or assist this season, it will finish on a high note for the breakout midfielder, who has 15 G/A across 36 appearances for said campaign.