Gautier Larsonneur News: Concedes five in defeat

Larsonneur recorded eight saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-1 loss against Marseille.

Larsonneur had a decent game, making eight saves, his second-highest total of the season, but was let down by his defense, which was completely outplayed by Marseille. He helped prevent further goals, but Saint-Etienne showed they lack the quality to compete in the top flight, and the relegation battle will be tight until the end of the season. Larsonneur will look to improve his performance against a more manageable opponent on Saturday against Angers.