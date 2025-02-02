Fantasy Soccer
Gautier Larsonneur headshot

Gautier Larsonneur News: Concedes four against Lille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Larsonneur had nine saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Lille.

Larsonneur wasn't all that bad Saturday despite allowing four goals, as the goalie would save nine shots on target. However, it does mark his eighth straight game without a clean sheet, with only three in 20 appearances this season. He will have an uphill battle to see another i his next contest, facing Rennes on Saturday.

Gautier Larsonneur
St. Etienne
