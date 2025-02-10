Gautier Larsonneur News: Concedes twice in loss

Larsonneur made six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Rennes.

Larsonneur was under attack throughout Saturday's match as he faced eight shots on target, conceding two for goals. It marked his 12th match this season conceding multiple goals and his fifth match with six or more saves. He faces an extremely difficult matchup Saturday at Marseille, a side which has scored 45 goals through 21 matches this season.