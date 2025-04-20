Gautier Larsonneur News: Makes one save in win

Larsonneur made one save and gave up one goal in St. Etienne's 2-1 victory in Sunday's derby against Lyon.

The goalkeeper admittedly didn't do much in the win, but it's nice to get some points late in the season to potentially avoid relegation. Larsonneur has another challenging matchup coming up Saturday against Strasbourg, a team which has scored 48 goals in 30 Ligue 1 games.