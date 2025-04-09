Gautier Larsonneur News: Multiple saves in defeat

Larsonneur registered four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lens.

Larsonneur was tested often on Sunday as Saint-Etienne fell to Lens 1-0. The keeper faced five shots on target, conceded one goal, made four saves, including one diving save and two from inside his own box. Larsonneur has had a somewhat middling season for Saint-Etienne this season, posting just the 12th best save percentage in Ligue 1 with a tally of just 64.6. Hopefully he can raise that mark this Sunday against Brest.