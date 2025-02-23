Gautier Larsonneur News: Poor in draw

Larsonneur had one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Angers.

Larsonneur stopped one of the four shots he faced during Saturday's draw, coming away with just a single point in the end. It was a disappointing showing to say the least, as St. Etienne were the clearly better side throughout. Larsonneur will hope for some better showings against Nice and Le Havre where he may not find major volume again.