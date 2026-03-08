Gautier Lloris Injury: Off injured

Lloris was forced off the field in the 64th minute of Sunday's match against Brest due to an apparent injury.

Lloris would leave the field on a rare occasion Sunday, with the typical starter pulled due to an apparent injury. This could be a major loss for the club, depending on the severity, as he has only missed one start all season when fit and typically plays the full 90. He was replaced by Stephan Zagadou, a potential replacement alongside Fode Doucoure, if Lloris misses further time.