Lloris couldn't make it to the break in Sunday's draw against Rennes which is quite concerning for the Ciel & Marine as he was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury in the 42nd minute. The center-back will be assessed in the coming days to know the extend of the issue but if he had to miss some time for Le Havre, it would be a massive blow for the team since he is an undisputed starter and leader in the backline. Newcomer Timothee Pembele could see a greater role in defense in upcoming fixtures if Lloris had to be sidelined for some time.