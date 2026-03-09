Gautier Lloris Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Lloris (hamstring) was forced off in the 64th minute of Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Brest due to injury but also due to a bad period, according to coach Didier Digard, per Paris Normandie.

Lloris picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss against Brest and had to come off around the hour mark after being unable to continue. The defender is also reportedly going through a difficult mental stretch tied to the uncertainty surrounding his contract, which expires in June, something coach Didier Digard indirectly alluded to during the postgame press conference. Lloris will be evaluated over the next few days to determine the severity of the issue and whether he will need time on the sidelines, while Arouna Sangante, Ayumu Seko and Stephan Zagadou could be in line for expanded roles along the Ciel & Marine back line moving forward.