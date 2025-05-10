Fantasy Soccer
Gautier Lloris News: Finds bench in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Lloris (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Marseille.

Lloris missed the last match due to a thigh injury but the issue turned out to be minor. He has returned to the squad for Saturday's clash against Marseille but will start the game on the bench. The French defender had been a regular starter in central defense prior to the injury and will probably start the final game of the season next Saturday against Strasbourg.

