Gautier Lloris News: Season highs in tackles, clearances

Lloris recorded five tackles (three won), 15 clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lille.

Lloris delivered his most impressive defensive display yet, contributing across every category with a total of 25 defensive actions including season highs in both tackles and clearances with five and 15 respectively, alongside three blocks and two interceptions. The center back has now registered at least one tackle and three clearances in each of his last six games.