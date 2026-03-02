Gautier Lloris headshot

Gautier Lloris News: Three interceptions in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Lloris recorded two tackles (two won), two clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Lloris registered two tackles, three interceptions and two clearances in Saturday's loss to PSG, delivering a steady defensive effort despite the result. The French center-back continues to be a key presence in the back line, contributing in the build-up phase and anticipating runs in behind. He has tallied 27 tackles, 34 interceptions and 109 clearances across 21 appearances this season.

