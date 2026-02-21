Gavi Injury: Aiming return in several weeks

Gavi (knee) was back in team training this week and is aiming a return to the match squad in two to three weeks although his return will be carefully managed by the staff, coach Hansi Flick commented in the press conference, according to Marca. "Step by step. In this situation, it's very important to manage it step by step. Besides, he's always very involved and, with the ball, he almost always makes the best decision. He enjoys playing football, not only because of his mentality, but also because of his technique and quality. I hope he'll be back very soon. But, step by step. We'll work on it every day. Everyone who's helping him is doing a fantastic job."

Gavi is officially on the comeback trail after a long-term knee injury that kept him out since late August, and he's already completed portions of team training. That said, he still needs time to build back to full match sharpness, with reports suggesting he's roughly two to three weeks away from being fully up to speed. Once he's cleared and back to full fitness, he's expected to slide back into his rotational role in the Blaugranas' midfield.