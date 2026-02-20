Gavi Injury: Back in team training

Gavi (knee) resumed partial team training Friday and begins his final phase of recovery, the club posted.

Gavi has taken real strides over the past few weeks in his recovery from a knee injury and was back in partial team training Friday. The midfielder is still likely a few weeks away from cracking the matchday squad, but getting him back involved on the grass is a major boost for the Blaugranas. He has operated as a rotational piece since last season and should slide back into that role once he is fully cleared and back up to speed.