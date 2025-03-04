Gavi Injury: Late call with illness

Gavi (illness) is a late call for Wednesday's match against Benfica due to an illness, according to manager Hansi Flick, per C. Navarro of Marca. "We'll see. He didn't train yesterday because he wasn't feeling well. When the doctor sees it, we'll see."

Gavi is a late call for their match Wednesday, with the midfielder held out of training previously due to an illness. He hasn't appeared in their past two games but has started in his last seven appearances, so the club will hope he is available. He will likely need a fitness test ahead of the contest, probably finding a bench spot if fit.