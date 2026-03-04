Gavi Injury: Nearing return to match squad

Gavi (knee) has been training with the team for several weeks now and is nearing a return in the matchday squad that should happen within the coming fixtures, the club posted.

Gavi is closing in on a return to the matchday squad after training fully with the team for several weeks, continuing to build his fitness while looking sharp in sessions, signaling that his comeback to the pitch should arrive before long. That would be a big boost for Barcelona, as Gavi brings relentless energy to the midfield and could provide a major lift in that area, especially with Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) expected to miss time.