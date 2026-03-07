Gavi Injury: Not included in match squad

Gavi (knee) was expected to make the squad for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club although he wasn't expected to play but ultimately wasn't included, the club posted.

Gavi is edging closer to a comeback with the Blaugranas and was initially expected to rejoin the matchday squad, but head coach Hansi Flick made it clear the midfielder isn't ready to log minutes just yet. The idea was for Gavi to reconnect with the group, get back into the team's rhythm, and keep ramping up his match fitness through training over the next few weeks, though he ultimately didn't make the final squad list.