Gavi Injury: Resting at home

Gavi (head) has been cleared to return home after being sent to the hospital for scans after a head injury against Alaves.

It was a scary incident for Gavi, who had to be taken off the pitch following a head on collision with Tomas Conechny. The good news is he is able to rest at home as he will likely be on concussion protocol. Since returning from his ACL injury, the midfielder has managed to start five times in 12 La Liga appearances, recording just an assist with nine tackles, five crosses and six interceptions.