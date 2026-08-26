Gavi Injury: Set to miss one week

Gavi (knee) is expected to remain sidelined for approximately one week as he recovers from a right knee contusion, according to coach Hansi Flick. "Gavi is fine. He's much better than he was after the game. We have to wait a week for him to return."

Gavi has avoided a significant injury after medical tests confirmed only a contusion to his right knee, but he will not be rushed back into action. The midfielder is set to miss Thursday's clash against Athletic Club and will spend approximately another week recovering before returning to contention. The positive diagnosis is particularly encouraging given Gavi's injury history, with Barcelona opting for a cautious approach before reintegrating him into the midfield rotation.