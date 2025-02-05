Fantasy Soccer
Gavi Injury: Training with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Gavi (head) has been training with the team normally ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey clash against Valencia, the club announced.

Gavi suffered a head collision during Alaves' game, which raised concern as he was unable to tell doctors what day it was during the concussion protocol. Fortunately, he has returned to team training Wednesday and is expected to be available for the match against Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga. If he does not start, Frenkie de Jong is likely to play in midfield.

