Gavi Injury: Uncertain Wednesday

Gavi didn't train Monday due to a flu after going unused on the bench against Sociedad due to the same illness, Sport reports.

Gavi was in the squad for Sunday's clash with Sociedad, but went unused, and is now in doubt for Wednesday's Champions League clash. If he's ruled out then Pedri and Dani Olmo would likely share the attacking duties in midfield, though it seems likely Gavi will at least be available off the bench.