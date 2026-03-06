Gavi Injury: Will make squad Saturday

Gavi (knee) will make the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club but will not play yet, according to coach Hansi Flick, per Alfredo Martinez from Onda Cero Radio. "Gavi will travel with the team to Bilbao and Newcastle but will not play yet."

Gavi is set to rejoin the matchday squad, although head coach Hansi Flick made it clear the midfielder isn't ready to see minutes just yet. The plan is for Gavi to reconnect with the group, get back into the team's rhythm, and keep building his match fitness through training sessions over the next few weeks. If all goes to script, he should be back to full speed soon, which would be a major boost for Barcelona, especially with Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) currently sidelined by an injury.