Gavi News: Appears from bench

Gavi registered two tackles (one won) in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Gavi only returned to action recently and is still building fitness, with the midfielder playing 45 minutes from the bench Wednesday. His contribution was okay but nothing major, recording two tackles and two chances created. He has now appeared in three games since returning from injury, all of which have been from the bench for 65 minutes in total.