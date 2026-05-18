Gavi headshot

Gavi News: Busy defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Gavi had three tackles (two won), one clearance and one interception in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Betis.

Gavi didn't get involved in the attack during Sunday's win, but he was busy defensively throughout the match. He shutdown numbers attacks and was excellent at turning possession into offense during the second half. Gavi hasn't been the most active attacking threat this season, but he's still rounded into an excellent midfielder with room to grow.

Gavi
Barcelona
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